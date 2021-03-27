Tacoma school district selects Joshua Garcia as new superintendent

Tacoma Public Schools Deputy Superintendent Joshua Garcia now has the top job, after the retirement announcement of Superintendent Carla Santorno.

Tacoma Public Schools has announced its Deputy Superintendent Joshua Garcia will serve as the new superintendent. The announcement comes just 10 days after former superintendent Carla Santorno announced her resignation.

However, issues have emerged not because of Garcia himself, but by how fast he was chosen.

The decision was made at Thursday night’s school board meeting, where the board of directors voted 4-0 in favor of Garcia, with only one school board member abstaining.

Garcia’s appointment came with the full support of his predecessor, Carla Santorno, who spoke to his commitment.

“He is innovative, relentless, caring advocate,” Santorno said. “whose first question in every conversation is always ‘how can I help the kids?”

But Garcia’s commitment isn’t the problem. His appointment comes less than two weeks after Santorno announced that she’ll be retiring at the end of the next school year.

While school board members argue a smooth transition helps maintain the district’s momentum to accomplish its goals, some feel a turnover that fast doesn’t really leave a lot of time to seek out the best possible candidates.

“In my comments last night, I asked them, do you honestly believe that you are able to gauge your options and opportunities as well as the possible flaws of an appointment by coronation?” said Shannon Ergun, President of the Tacoma Education Association.

Ergun also feels that a timeframe that short doesn’t give those most affected by these changes to be a part of the process.

“Some sort of engagement from the board with employees, with the community to find out what do they want, what has gone well under the leadership of [Santorno], what would they would have changed, and what possibilities do they see with the new superintendent. None of that engagement with community was done,” Ergun said.

Ergun said she did have a chance to speak with Garcia at the end of the board meeting last night, where they did discuss way school employees and TEA members can engage with their new superintendent moving forward.