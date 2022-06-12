Security solutions proposed after Tacoma Santa Parade was breached by reckless driver

After hundreds were left rattled when a car drove erratically through crowds on a parade route, the community is taking a closer look at security enhancements.

TACOMA, Wash. — Organizers are discussing closing gaps in crowd security after a terrifying ordeal at a holiday parade in Tacoma over the weekend.

On Sunday, a 74-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence after a car breached the perimeter of Tacoma's annual Santa Parade and veered straight up the parade route toward the oncoming crowd.

Thanks in large part to the heroic actions of parade patrons, no one was hurt. According to the city's complaint in court documents obtained by KING 5, the suspect was physically restrained by patrons of the Santa Parade up until the point that officers got there.

"They stopped the vehicle, they protected us," said Tim Marlowe, parade organizer and owner of BD Local Podcast. "He went over the sidewalk and onto the parade route."

After hundreds we left rattled by the incident, the community is taking a closer look at prevention, and discussing ways to avoid security breaches like this at large-scale, streetside events.

The City of Tacoma did put up "roads closed" signs and barriers in place, as well as eco blocks. Looking forward, however, Tacoma police are assessing "what options might be out there for events moving forward," according to a spokesperson. They are completing their investigation now.

Marlowe said for next year, he is proposing a solution to add barriers on the sidewalks themselves.

One Tacoma mother recalled the harrowing incident to KING 5, remarking that her family's "emotions are wrecked" by what they experienced.

"People were running, people were screaming, like, I have three kids and like, had he gone one minute different, the start of the parade was in 40 feet from him," said Hannah Calvi.

About 54 minutes into the parade organizers' Facebook Live, you can see their reaction as they see the car behind them driving toward oncoming parade patrons.

"Stop, stop, stop! Clear the way, clear the road! No, no, no!" shouts Marlowe.

KING 5's own Rich Marriott, Senior Meteorologist, emceed the event.

"It was scary because we didn't really know what was going on. Was this somebody who was just disoriented, impaired? Or was this somebody who was really coming here to do damage?" said Marriott.

Calvi said she is happy her family and the community did not get injured but said she is now feeling cautious about taking her family to large community events in the future.