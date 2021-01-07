Tacoma sales tax to fund affordable housing now in effect

The tax is one-tenth of 1%, meaning shoppers will pay an extra one cent for every $10 and an extra 10 cents per $100.

TACOMA, Wash. — A new sales tax took effect in Tacoma Thursday as part of an effort to fund more affordable housing projects in the city.

The tax will be on non-food-related items like clothing, furniture, kitchenware, electronics, etc.

The tax is one-tenth of 1%, meaning shoppers will pay an extra one cent per $10 in retail sales and an extra 10 cents per $100.

Gov. Jay Inslee signed House Bill 1590 into law in March 2020, allowing cities and counties to enact the tax for affordable housing with city or county council approval. The Tacoma City Council passed Substitute Ordinance No. 28747 in March.

"To be able to collect $5.5 to $6 million annually, and it be dedicated for this purpose is really significant," said Felicia Medlen, housing division manager for the city of Tacoma. "This dedicated funding source is much needed, and it's going to do a lot of good.”

Under the law, a minimum of 60% of revenue from the tax has to be used for the development of housing and up to 40% for housing-related services.

The city is in the process of doing outreach with developers, service providers, and other community stakeholders to decide how the money will be used and which projects will be funded.

"Having this funding source online for the coming years is going to be critical in us meeting our housing goals,” said Medlen.

The city also plans to make sure Tacoma City Council and Tacoma residents are informed about how the money is being used.