Deaths of men found at Tacoma recycling plant ruled accidental

Zack Hillis and Jeremy Lindsay's deaths were ruled an accident. The medical examiner said they had a combination of drugs in their systems.

Example video title will go here for this video

TACOMA, Wash. — Editor's note: The above video on the deaths of two men whose bodies were found at a recycling plant in Tacoma originally aired April 25, 2023.

The deaths of two men whose bodies were found at a Tacoma recycling center in April were drug-related, according to the Pierce County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The deaths of Zack Hillis, 33, of SeaTac and Jeremy Lindsay, 36, were ruled an accident. Hillis died of acute fentanyl, methamphetamine, and methadone toxicity. Lindsay died of acute combined methamphetamine, fentanyl and acetyl fentanyl intoxication, the medical examiner said Thursday.

It’s still unclear how the two men ended up at the recycling facility.

Hillis’ body was discovered at Waste Management JMK Fibers on April 12, and Lindsay’s body was found three days later.

The waste management company said in April that neither incident involved an employee or person working at the facility.

The company said that while incidents like these are not common, employees know to stop work immediately and notify law enforcement.

One of the challenges in the police investigation is how broad the facility's collection area is. The company receives recyclables from Pierce, King and Kitsap counties, along with several northwest states.

Hillis’ and Lindsay’s families said in April that the men had struggles and knew each other, serving time in the same jail.

Darlene Lindsay, Jeremy’s mother, said after they were released, they each had a place to live.