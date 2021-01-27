Tacoma police union decries city for ‘implying wrongdoing’ after cop drove through crowd

An officer with 30 years of experience is under investigation after video shows his patrol cruiser driving through a crowd gathered for a street racing event.

TACOMA, Wash. — The Tacoma police union is criticizing city leaders for not allowing an independent investigation into an officer's use of force run its course before passing judgement.

Tacoma officer Khanh Phan is on administrative leave after he drove his patrol car through a crowd that had gathered for an illegal street racing event. At least two people were injured, including one person that can be seen being run over in video posted on social media.

The city called for the investigation, and at the same time has already passed judgement on Phan "and all Tacoma police officers by again implying wrongdoing and criminality spurred by racist tendencies," according to a statement from the police union.

Phan is a "decorated 30-year officer and member of the Tacoma community with a stellar record who hails from southeast Asia," the union stated, adding he "is not a racist criminal."