Suspect declared dead after Tacoma police shooting

TACOMA, Wash. — A suspect was declared dead after a police shooting in south Tacoma on Sunday.

Tacoma police officers were responding to a domestic violence call when the shooting happened, according to a statement from Tacoma Mayor Victoria Woodards.

No officers were injured during the incident.

Woodards said she was “deeply concerned and devastated” by violence in Tacoma and that it causes “ripples of trauma” across the families involved, first responders and the community at large.

“It is vital that we address the root cause of all acts of violence as we work to improve our intervention efforts and response to violent incidents,” Woodards said in a statement. “To this end, the City Council and I will continue to support our domestic violence prevention and intervention programs to ensure we are addressing the issues comprehensively.”

The shooting will be investigated by the Pierce County Force Investigation Team.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.