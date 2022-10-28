Tacoma police searching for suspects who robbed a cannabis shop, shot at security guard

According to security footage, someone drove a car through the front doors and at least six suspects ran into the store and began throwing merchandise in bags.

TACOMA, Wash. — The Tacoma Police Department (TPD) is asking the public for information about suspects who are accused of robbing a cannabis shop early Friday morning.

According to police, around 2:30 a.m. three cars pulled up near the front of Zip's Cannabis in the 2600 block of Pacific Avenue, then one drove through the front doors.

The other suspects then ran into the store and started to throw merchandise in bags they brought to the scene.

The suspects exchanged gunfire with an armed security guard outside of the business. Police think one of the suspects was shot. The security guard was not injured.

According to security camera footage, there were at least six suspects involved in the crime.

Two cars were left at the scene. All of the cars used during the robbery were stolen.

Detectives are asking that anyone with information regarding this violent crime call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.