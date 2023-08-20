Tacoma Police Kids Health and Safety Fair: Free backpacks, school supplies, health services

On Sunday, Aug. 20, kids heading back to school are welcome to attend a fair with free backpacks and coats. Several on-site health services will also be available.

TACOMA, Wash — Community partners are coming together to support the Tacoma Police Department's first-ever Kids Health and Safety Fair. The fair is free to attend.

The event geared toward kids and teens returning to school will run from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 20, at the People's Community Health Center on Martin Luther King Jr. Way in Tacoma.

A few of the free services include dental cleanings and haircuts. Free food and free bike helmets with fittings will also be available. Bike raffles will also be happening throughout the day.

More than 700 new backpacks filled with school supplies will be given out along with new coats to get the school year started.

Born and raised in the Tacoma-Pierce County area, TPD Officer Shelbie Boyd and Det. William Muse both said events like this are important to the community.

Mental health services and homelessness assistance will be on site.

Officer Boyd said this event is a prime opportunity for youth to connect with police on a personal level. Det. Muse said its events like this could spark youth's interest in law enforcement as a future career.

Boyd and Muse stopped by the KING 5 studios to talk about the fair and community connection. To see the full interview, click the video player above.