Tacoma police issue warning after 10 guns reported stolen out of cars in less than a month

Reports of 10 stolen guns in less than a month are only thefts of firearms from vehicle prowls.

TACOMA, Wash. — Between Jan. 1 and Jan. 22, 10 guns were reported stolen out of vehicles in Tacoma, according to police. Now the police department is asking gun owners to make sure their firearms are secure.

“Stolen guns are finding their way into the hands of juveniles and are being used in violent crimes," Tacoma Chief of Police Avery L. Moore said in a statement. “Many of these firearms are stolen in vehicle prowls. By not leaving firearms unattended in your vehicle, you are helping us keep guns out of the hands of juveniles.”

The reports of 10 stolen guns are only thefts of firearms from vehicle prowls. They do not include firearms stolen during vehicle thefts.

In 2022, 202 guns were stolen out of vehicles in Tacoma, according to the police department. Last year was the deadliest in Tacoma’s history. According to the police department, 45 of Pierce County’s 79 homicides occurred in Tacoma last year, and 43 of them were shootings.

Police previously said there’s also been an uptick in juveniles committing violent crimes. Last August, the city released an assessment on youth violence, stating that Tacomans under age 30 die from assault at a similar rate to car crashes. The assessment described youth violence as a public health issue, and the city should take a more family-based approach to addressing it.

Earlier this month, Tacoma saw three shootings involving teenagers, with one leading to the death of 14-year-old Xaviar Siess.