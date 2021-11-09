Tacoma police chief finalists selected

The city is working to replace Interim Police Chief Mike Ake, who took over when Don Ramsdell retired in January.

TACOMA, Wash. — Four finalists have been selected in the City of Tacoma's search for a new police chief.

The new chief will replace Mike Ake, who was appointed interim chief in December 2020 after Chief Don Ramsdell announced his retirement in July 2020. Ramsdell had served as Tacoma police chief since 2003.

The candidates are:

Michael Carroll: Retired from the Alameda County Sheriff's Office in San Leandro, California in April, where he was responsible for the Emergency Services Communication Center and served in a variety of leadership roles.

Sean Case: Currently serves within the Anchorage Police Department as the captain responsible for internal affairs, patrol, the administrative and inspection divisions. He is also employed as a police practices consultant for the Daigle Law Group.

Kathy McAlpine: Currently serving as police chief for the Tigard Police Department. She began her career at the Tacoma Police Department as a patrol officer. During her time in Tacoma, she served in several leadership positions, including assistant chief of police for the Administrative and Investigation bureaus.

Avery Moore: Currently serves the Dallas Police Department as the assistant chief of police for the Investigations Bureau. His career began in Dallas where he started as an officer and has held several leadership roles.

The city expects to appoint a new police chief by December.

Ramsdell's career in Tacoma ended as calls for police reform continue in the wake of Manuel Ellis' death. Ellis, a 33-year-old Black man, was killed by Tacoma police March 3, 2020, just weeks before George Floyd. Three Tacoma officers were charged in Ellis' death. Two Tacoma police officers were charged with second-degree murder and one officer was charged with first-degree manslaughter.

Ramsdell previously said the death of Ellis in Tacoma police custody was not tied to his retirement.