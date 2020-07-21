Tacoma Police Chief Don Ramsdell announces retirement after 36 years

The Tacoma police chief will retire as of January 2021 after more than three decades with the department.

Tacoma Police Chief Don Ramsdell announced he will retire after 36 years in law enforcement.

He joined the Tacoma Police Department (TPD) in 1985 as a patrol officer and rose through the ranks to become police chief in 2003. Ramsdell is the longest-serving chief in the history of TPD.

The City of Tacoma said Ramsdell will help TPD transition into new leadership before he retires in January 2021.

City Manager Elizabeth Paul said, "I want to thank Chief Ramsdell for his many years of service and for his willingness to help us make a successful leadership transition in our police department."

“I also would like to express my appreciation for Chief Ramsdell’s years of service and the many relationships that he built in the Tacoma community during his tenure,” said Tacoma Mayor Victoria Woodards. “The next leader of our police department will build on the foundation that Chief Ramsdell laid in his work on Project PEACE to bring meaningful transformation of policing in Tacoma.”

Ramsdell recently outlined a series of reforms that he said would improve the department but said he would not step down over the investigation of the death of Manuel Ellis in TPD custody.

He said the decision to retire in January 2021 had been in the works "for some time."