Tacoma police calling for tips related to the 2020 murder of Diana Davis

Davis first went missing in 2020, and her body was found a week later in a remote wooded area near Snoqualmie Pass.

Example video title will go here for this video

TACOMA, Wash. — Tacoma police held a press conference Friday calling for tips from the public to help solve the murder of Diana Davis.

It’s been two years since Davis was murdered, and investigators have yet to find the person or people responsible for her death.

“I’ve been in the homicide unit since 2011, and this is definitely a unique case compared to most of my experiences,” said Jack Nasworthy, Tacoma detective and lead investigator on the case.

Davis was first reported missing on July 27, 2020, when she didn’t show up to Proctor Community garden, where she tended a garden of her own.

Two days later, her burned-out car was found in downtown Tacoma.

A woman walking a dog discovered Davis’ remains one week later near Snoqualmie pass.

Forensic anthropologists determined she died due to blunt force trauma to the head.

Nasworthy said the extent the suspect went to hide evidence makes this case especially challenging.

“This person went through a lot of effort to cover up this crime,” Nasworthy said. “Not only did they take her out into the woods and bury her in a place they probably didn’t think she’d ever be located, but they also went through the effort to burn her car to hide evidence.”

Nasworthy said he believes that Davis was waiting to meet someone when she disappeared.

“Diana did meet men on dating websites, and our working theory is that she arranged to meet somebody in Seattle and disappeared,” he said.

Davis’ cell phone was never recovered, so Nasworthy hopes to refresh Tacoma’s memory of Davis’ death.

Not only to find the person responsible but to bring closure to Davis’ loved ones.

“For someone to do this to her, to take her life the way they did, it’s just … it’s really difficult to process,” said Monica Joseph, a friend of Davis. “The family and I are just looking for her justice.”