Tacoma opens waitlist for low-income housing after two years

Families with nine or ten people can be added to the waitlist until Dec. 3, according to THA.

TACOMA, Wash. — Tacoma is gearing up to reopen its waitlist for low-income housing to certain families.

Starting Nov. 15, households of nine or ten people who are eligible may receive an offer to lease a unit at a property owned by the Tacoma Housing Authority (THA) or receive a Housing Opportunity Program (HOP) voucher.

The announcement is two years in the making since the Tacoma Housing Authority’s waitlist has been closed since 2019.

Aley Thompson, interim director of rental assistance for the Tacoma Housing Authority, says this approach allows the THA to help who they can, and not put out false hope to those they can’t.

“Our waitlist right now has a number of smaller families who’ve been waiting for years for help,” Thompson explained. “So it really doesn’t make sense nor is it fair to add more families to that list and have them waiting for a long period of time.”

Vince Vaielua, who serves as Director for Strategic Community Impact for Project 253 Tough Love Intervention, applauds the move.

Vaielua has been working with families from the Pacific Islands for decades and appreciates the focus on larger families because finding housing for all of them can be a challenge.

“We are big families, we come in large sizes, so we’re talking nine, ten, sometimes up to fifteen,” Vaielua said. “There’s always been this barrier of finding placement. Why? Because there’s not too many resources that can serve a family of ten, twelve, up to fifteen.”

Vaielua says this barrier forces a lot of larger families to fall through the cracks when it comes to getting help.

“They end up living in their cars, parking their cars in shopping malls and local grocery stores and things of that nature. So they’re trying their best to live out of those circumstances.”

Now that the resources for larger families are available, Vaielua is calling on community groups to make them accessible.