Chris Dunn doesn't need a lot of recognition for what he did one early October morning.

"Yeah, yeah I feel good about it," said Dunn.

In the early hours of October 14, Dunn stepped in when no one else was there as fire ripped through a section of the Spanish Hills Apartment Complex in Tacoma.

“I called 911. Spoke to the operator and kind of gave her the address that I knew, which was mine, and then asked her pretty much what do you need me to do,” Dunn recalled.

Dunn said he jumped in without question

"I went to the first apartment of the third floor where the initial fire was at, and from there I noticed the door was ajar. So I entered the apartment yelling for anybody that was there, ‘If you hear come out, there is a fire in your apartment.’ And then I went through the apartment looking for people, and I found a lady in the back room,” said Dunn. "When I went in there I was like, ‘ma’am grab my arm I need to get you out of here.’ And then I just lead her out the apartment, and I was still on the phone with 911 at the time too."

After getting the woman out, he called out to other residents to tell them to come out as the Tacoma Fire Department arrived at the complex.

"I believe it was one of the chiefs or someone higher up with a white helmet on. He was sharing his congratulations to me and being grateful for my help. A lot of people don't do that I guess, get involved. I was just happy that everybody made it out, you know what I mean, and I didn't ignore the flames."

