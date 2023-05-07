Tacoma celebrates Independence Day

The city of Tacoma partnered with Metro Parks Tacoma to throw this year’s Fourth of July party.

Example video title will go here for this video

TACOMA, Wash. — People from across Pierce County and beyond came out Tuesday to enjoy live music and shop among hundreds of vendors and food trucks in honor of Independence Day.

Gabriella Martin hails from Lacey and said she always wanted to expand her brand’s footprint.

“I’ve actually been experimenting with more events up north, so it’s been popping up here. I’m pretty excited,” she said.

Corei Bean says her shop, GoldenFinch, is located on Frieghthouse Square in Tacoma’s Dome district, but when an organizer for the Fourth of July event reached out, she knew she had to come.

“We thought it would be a fun event to do, so we thought we’d give it a try,” Bean said. “It’s been great so far. We really enjoy it!”

Festival goers might have noticed something a little different this year. This year’s location is a bit further away from where the city used to host its Fourth of July celebration, which was closer to some of the brick-and-mortar establishments in the area.

But some attendees say they appreciate the extra space.

“It just seems like it’s not as crowded as it used to be,” said Brittany Anderson. “Everyone’s more spread out, so we love it. We love the vendors and the food and we love supporting small businesses in Tacoma.”