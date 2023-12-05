Tacoma house fire leaves 2 teens hospitalized

No immediate information was available on the condition of the victims.

Example video title will go here for this video

TACOMA, Wash. — At least one teenager has been hospitalized after an early-morning house fire in Tacoma.

The teenager was transported to Harborview Medical Center (HMC), but no information was available on their condition or gender. HMC is the only Level 1 Pediatric Trauma Center and verified burn center in the state of Washington. A public information officer from HMC later confirmed to KING 5 that the teen is in critical condition in the Intensive Care Unit.

One other teenager was transported to an area hospital, but KING 5 has not confirmed their condition or where they were taken to.

11 people were in the house at the time of the fire along with one dog.