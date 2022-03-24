Tacoma's Hilltop neighborhood receives millions in federal funding

Leaders from the local, state and federal levels gathered in Tacoma’s Hilltop neighborhood to announce investment in affordable housing and BIPOC businesses.

TACOMA, Wash. — Community leaders gathered in Tacoma’s Urban Performing Arts Center on Thursday to celebrate a renewed effort to invest in the Hilltop community.

The U.S. House of Representatives recently approved $4.5 million dollars in federal funding aims to support two projects in Tacoma’s historically Black neighborhood.

Of that, $3 million will go towards the development of nearly 200 units of affordable housing which would become available to households earning up to 60% of the average minimum income, in addition to around 20,000 square feet of commercial space for predominately BIPOC-owned businesses.

The other $1.5 million will go towards community ownership of a mixed-use hub for culture, community, homes, and businesses on the Hilltop.

Jeffery Dade, Director of Community Development for Forterra, says the investment will go a long way in making sure Hilltop’s Black residents aren’t left behind as the city moves forward with citywide development projects like the light rail line currently under construction through the neighborhood.

“Transit induced displacement follows transit oriented development,” Dade said. “It’s so important that we make sure that Hilltop stays as it has for 150 years, that Black folks can come to the fore, that they can get can get their say, and that they’re not just pushed out.”

Representative Derek Kilmer, who advocated for the investment, took a tour of where the money is planning to be spent, and heard from local leaders about how Hilltop needs affordable housing that targets residents living in Tacoma.

“When we say affordable, we mean Tacoma’s definition of affordable, not the state’s definition,” Mayor Victoria Woodards said.

Now Kilmer said getting these funds to the Hilltop was vital, especially after the pandemic, but it was also important to have the community’s input, to make sure the projects truly addressed the neighborhood’s needs.

“You see in both of these projects terrific collaborative projects, you’re gonna create more affordable housing that’re gonna create more economic opportunities that I think is going to build the vitality of this community in a really positive way,” Kilmer said.