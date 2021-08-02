Gymnastics competition to bring 830 people to Tacoma convention center

A four-day gymnastic competition will be the first large scale event at the convention center since the region reopened last month.

TACOMA, Wash. — Tacoma is gearing up for its first major event since moving into Phase 2 of reopening.

A four-day gymnastics competition will be held at the Greater Tacoma Convention Center starting Feb. 12.

The Charity Choice Invitational gymnastics competition is expected to bring about 830 athletes, spectators and coaches from 10 states to the Tacoma area. More than half will come from outside Pierce County, according to Travel Tacoma, which is a marketing organization for Tacoma and Pierce County.

The public cannot attend the event.

In Phase 2, indoor recreation is limited to 25% capacity, so the event is within the rules.

There will be four gymnastics events daily, allowing convention center staff to maintain capacity limits, monitor physical distancing and implement sanitation protocols, according to Travel Tacoma.

In a statement, the Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department said they “support facilities following state guidance… and encourage them to follow practices that reduce the spread of disease."

Pierce County moved to the second phase of Gov. Jay Inslee's "Healthy Washington" plan in January, which allows small indoor gatherings and indoor dining and fitness centers at 25% capacity.