TACOMA, Wash. — Tacoma Fire crews are battling a commercial structure fire that broke out in the 3100 block of S. Pine Street.

According to crews on the scene, heavy fire is showing throughout the entire roof of the building.

The roof collapsed and there was no word yet on the cause.

The 3100 block of S Pine St is shut down to traffic.

No other structures were involved and no injuries were reported initially.

