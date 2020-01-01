TACOMA, Wash — After a 35-year career as a Tacoma police officer, Loretta Cool turned in her badge Tuesday.

“It’s just time,” said Cool, who most recently served as the department’s public information officer.

Her career was highlighted by a number of firsts. Cool was the first woman of color hired to be an officer, the first female to be assigned a K-9 partner, and the first female SWAT entry team member.

“I think I’m the only female that ever passed the test,” said Cool.

After more than 20 years on SWAT, Cool said she slammed open the door of a home with a battering ram about four times.

“You know, the men were bigger guys,” said Cool.

RELATED: Tacoma police using focus groups to close diversity gap among recruits

Since she held high-profile positions, Cool likes to think she inspired other women to pursue law enforcement careers.

"When you grow up and don't see women in these areas, in those ranks, then you just don't think you can do it," said Cool.

Loretta Cool.

KING

“I’ve had women come up and tell me that they saw me speak,” said Cool. “And they applied.”

Officer Wendy Haddow will take over as Tacoma Police’s public information officer Wednesday.

“Impossible to fill her shoes,” said Haddow. “I will do the best I can…but there will never be another Loretta Cool.”