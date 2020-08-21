2 dead after speeding car crashes into parked car in Tacoma

Two people are dead after a car crash in Tacoma late Thursday night.

TACOMA, Wash. — Two people are dead after a speeding car crashed into a parked car in Tacoma’s Fern Hill neighborhood late Thursday night.

According to police, the driver of a white vehicle fled at a high rate of speed after a minor crash around 11:30 p.m. The driver of the white vehicle hit a traffic circle at S 84th Street and S Park Avenue and then crashed into a parked vehicle with someone inside.

The driver of the white vehicle and the driver of the parked car died. A passenger of the white vehicle was taken to the hospital.

S Park Avenue between S 84th and S 90th streets is closed while police investigate.

