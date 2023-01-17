Thief steals Tacoma family's car with vital medical wheelchair inside

The wheelchair is a crucial piece of equipment for Joey Adams' 11-year-old son Braylon.

TACOMA, Wash — A Tacoma family is on a mission to get their stolen car back – more importantly the custom-made medical wheelchair inside – a crucial piece of equipment for their 11-year-old boy.

Joey Adams’ son Braylon, 11, was born with a virus, congenital CMV, one that’s impacted his vision, hearing and development.

“But if you got to know Braylon, he’s just this ball of light he just brings happiness to everyone,” Joey Adams said.

Braylon’s twin brother, Tyson, is mature far beyond his eleven years.

“They don’t know how brave this man is over here," Tyson Adams said. "He’s had over 30, 50, 60 plus surgeries but he’s a tough dude. Yeah, Braylon you are."

This weekend brought the latest challenge for a family that’s faced so many. Overnight their security camera shows their family car disappear – someone broke into the Audi SUV and took off. Inside that stolen car was a custom medical wheelchair worth several thousand dollars.

“Not realizing the impact that something like this can have," Joey Adams said. "A car thief, they’re just stealing a car not realizing that they just flipped our whole life upside down in a matter of seconds."

A post to Facebook drew hundreds of comments. It seemed all of Tacoma was on the lookout.

“We’re just hoping like maybe someone will see something, and it will turn up somewhere,” Joey Adams said.

Just this morning a Facebook user sent Joey Adams a video of two men in his car. The father found the car himself and called 911.

“Obviously they said ‘don’t pursue’ don’t do anything, so I just tried to keep an eye on it," Joey Adams said.

Joey Adams said the police never showed up. A spokesperson for the Tacoma Police department said the father did the right thing by not confronting the men who stole his car. Police said they understand it is frustrating when an officer is not immediately dispatched due to high call volume.

“Once the guy had seen that we had noticed him – he just took off,” Joey Adams said.

Joey Adams said Monday night he’s grateful for the many offers for help but he’s hopeful the vehicle and the wheelchair will show up again. This family and this young man have proven they won't be kept down.