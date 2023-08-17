City of Tacoma expands the use of electric fences

The city council approved the use of electric fences around outdoor storage areas in certain commercial, mixed-use and downtown areas.

TACOMA, Wash — The Tacoma City Council approved an ordinance that would expand the use of electric fences in the city.

The ordinance was approved unanimously after previously being brought forth by Mayor Victoria Woodards and two council members in the hopes of adding an additional level of security for local businesses.

Electric fences were permitted within the city, but only for industrial areas. Now, they can be used around outdoor storage areas in certain commercial, mixed-use and downtown areas.

In June, KING 5 spoke with a business owner in Tacoma who supported the expanded use of the fences. Ehli Auctions General Manager Chad Ehli said thieves regularly cut through the barbwire fence that contains valuable company equipment. He said he has had two dump trucks, a trailer and $15,000 of inventory stolen at one time.

“It is constant. It is literally a line item on our monthly budget between repairs and loss," Ehli said.

Councilmember Joe Bushnell said at the Aug. 15 meeting that many other business owners reported thousands of dollars in damage.

"That damage is not innocent," Bushnell said. "That damage could potentially have folks lose their insurance and they would be uninsurable due to the high cost."

For those with safety concerns, Bushnell said the fences won't emit voltage if someone simply brushes up against one. A person would need to intentionally try to break the fence to feel a jolt.

"We're not saying we want electric fences to be everywhere," said Councilmember Catherine Ushka. "This provides an option for businesses making choices about how to invest their security dollars in a way that's both effective and attractive in our community."

In a May meeting, Tacoma's Planning Commission did not recommend adopting an updated electric fence ordinance but ended up drafting a version for the council consideration that placed limitations on voltage, safety signage and other decorative and safety concerns.

Below is a list of some of the regulations electric fences need to follow outside industrial districts.

Fences must have warning signs every 50 feet or less.

Fences are limited to a height of 8 feet.

Owners of electric fences must also have general liability insurance for the fence.

Electric fences must be surrounded by a decorative, non-electric, perimeter fence.

The ordinance goes into effect on Sunday, Aug. 27.