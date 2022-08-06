Tacoma elementary schools gifted 'learning gardens' from Captain Planet Foundation

The gift includes five raised garden beds, soil, plants, literacy and instructional materials, teacher training, gardening supplies and more.

TACOMA, Wash. — Several Tacoma elementary schools were gifted learning gardens from the Captain Planet Foundation this week after winning the Project Learning Garden Grant contest.

The gift includes five raised garden beds, soil, plants, literacy and instructional materials, teacher training, gardening supplies and a mobile cooking cart. The gardens help kids develop interests and an affinity for natural systems, connect them to their food and help develop a palate for fresh fruits and vegetables at an early age. Delta Airlines is a community sponsor for the program.

“The current mission is still to empower and engage young people to be problem solvers of the planet, we believe that school gardens are just one of the tools that can do that,” said Project Director Ashley Rouse.

Second-grade teacher Rachael Sukola said she entered the contest to give her students a boost with outdoor learning opportunities.

“I was a kid that grew up on Captain Planet. I had my lunchbox in first grade and to be able to bring it full circle with these guys, we are so lucky!” Sukola said.

Second graders from Roosevelt Elementary School worked alongside volunteers from Delta Airlines to assemble the raised garden beds on Wednesday, add soil and plant things like tomatoes and beans.

“The kids will get so much from this learning experience and they get to take food home so it becomes a family discussion and we are so excited about that and it wouldn’t be possible without these community partnerships,” Sukola said.