Homicide investigation underway after person found dead in Tacoma street

TACOMA, Wash. — The death of a person who was found in a street in Tacoma Monday morning is being investigated as a homicide.

Tacoma Fire Department personnel saw a male in the roadway at East 72nd Street and East I Street in the Eastside neighborhood at 5:13 a.m. The person appeared to have been shot, according to the Tacoma Police Department.

Fire department employees gave the person medical aid and called the police. The person was pronounced dead at the scene.

This is the second homicide that Tacoma police are investigating in two days. A 58-year-old woman was shot and killed early Sunday morning in the South Tacoma neighborhood.

Officers responded to the scene near South 38th Street and South Cedar Street at 12:05 a.m. The woman was shot in the head and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Tacoma has seen an uptick in homicides through the first half of the year. As of July 3, there had been as least 24 homicides, which was a 118% increase over 2021 to date.

Crime trends in the city prompted Tacoma Police Chief Avery Moore to unveil a crime reduction plan this summer. The plan included a hot spot policing strategy, addressing underlying issues that lead to crime and a focused deterrence approach by partnering with community organizations.

Anyone with information about either homicide is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

