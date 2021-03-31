Dogs in animal cruelty investigation up for adoption in Tacoma

Twenty-three dogs that were seized in an animal cruelty investigation in Pierce County are ready to find their forever homes.

TACOMA, Wash. — Dogs seized this month in an animal cruelty investigation in Tacoma are now up for adoption.

The 23 dogs were seized from Elmer Givens Jr.’s property March 3. Givens was charged with 75 counts of animal cruelty-related charges stemming from two previous search warrants where dozens of animals were seized from Givens’ property.

The dogs, which range from seven weeks to five years old, have been spayed or neutered and received additional medical care, according to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff's office announced the adoption openings Wednesday.

The Humane Society for Tacoma and Pierce County, which is handling the adoptions, told the sheriff’s office the dogs were sociable, friendly and loving while at the shelter.

To adopt one of the dogs, fill out an application with the Humane Society and have all household members over 18 fill out a background check authorization form. Documents can be emailed to adoptions@thehumanesociety.org.

Authorities removed 84 dogs from Givens’ property in previous animal cruelty cases, bringing the total to 107 dogs. Those 84 dogs have since been placed in new homes.