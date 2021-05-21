WATCH LIVE: Tacoma-Pierce County Director of Health Dr. Anthony Chen attacked

Dr. Anthony Chen was attacked Wednesday morning in downtown Tacoma. Chen said he is "fine" and was able to drive himself to the emergency room.

TACOMA, Wash. — Dr. Anthony Chen, director of health of the Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department (TPCHD), was attacked while out walking in Tacoma on Wednesday, according to a post written by Chen on the health department's blog.

Chen was attacked Wednesday morning while walking across the Chihuly Bridge in downtown Tacoma, the post reads. Chen said he is "fine" and was able to drive himself to the emergency room and seek specialty care.

Chen was attacked after he noticed a man damaging public property, who he then tried to engage in a conversation, according to the blog post.

Chen walked away from the man, who then knocked Chen down from behind and punched him as he stood up, according to the post. A police investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Chen said he doesn't believe the attack was motivated by his race or his position with TPCHD.

"People have asked me: was I targeted because I was Asian or because of my role as Director of Health at the Health Department?" Chen wrote. "I do not think so but the fact that people have to ask is a sad commentary for our times."

In the blog post, Chen called violence a public health concern, citing a rise in violence against Asian Americans and a rise in threats against public health officials during the pandemic.