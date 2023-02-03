Tacoma business owners, community members express concerns at crime summit

Although crime is down in the city, business owners say it's still having a negative impact.

Example video title will go here for this video

TACOMA, Wash. — The latest numbers from Tacoma police show crime is down in the city. Still, crime is often the center of conversation for many people living there.

The Tacoma Business Council held a summit on crime Thursday night for concerned business owners and community members to hear from law enforcement and city leaders. Some business owners said, from their perspective, crime has gotten worse and it's hard to keep small businesses alive.

Reid Fetters is one business owner who spoke to KING 5, saying he hopes to see changes in the near future.

“I think there’s a lot of issues of crime, homelessness and things like that, that people want to talk about and for me, there’s a whole other side of it, I think the longer people work from home the harder it’s going to be,” Fetters said.

Fetters started a group called Tacoma Rising to promote business growth in the city.

"The more we can talk about the positive things about Tacoma, and get rid of the negative stuff, I think we will see a different side of Tacoma,” he said.

Pierce County Prosecutor Mary Robnett was one of the speakers at the summit Thursday night.

"There's a rumor we aren't prosecuting crime in Pierce County," Robnett said. "Not true. We are."

Tacoma police leaders also spoke about their crime reduction plan. According to recent stats, the average monthly crime in Tacoma has dropped 36% in targeted areas between October and December.

“We had a significant decrease, and during the month of October we crept back up, we fought our way through and it came back down in the month of November,” a spokesperson said.

The department says violent crime levels continue to decrease since the numbers spiked in 2021.