Crews respond to fire at automotive business

TACOMA, Wash. — A Tacoma automotive business caught fire on Wednesday afternoon, according to the Tacoma Fire Department (TFD).

Officials are urging people in the area of the fire to shut their doors and windows and to avoid going outdoors.

A tunnel of dark smoke and heavy flames were seen coming from the commercial building in 4800 block of South Adams Street just before 2 p.m., according to Joe Meinecke, public information officer for TFD.

Fire crews made entry into the building, but saw a portion of the building looked like it would collapse, Meinecke said.

There are no reported injuries or fatalities. The fire is contained to the building it started in, and a cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

