Tacoma Arts Live’s Brew Five Three to host 10th annual event

Brew Five Three is set to happen in the middle of Sound & Sky that features Spin Doctors, Firefall and other live performances.

UNIVERSITY PLACE, Wash. — Ten years of tasting and celebrating Northwest beer and cider returns Saturday, Aug. 12 with Tacoma Arts Live’s Brew Five Three.

More than 40 breweries will be in the central meadow of Chambers Bay.

Tacoma Arts Live said this event will be "bigger and better than ever" as part of the new Sound & Sky event - making it a three-day weekend of festivities.

Brew Three Five is a 21 and over event with a valid ID required to enter. It's also a dog-friendly event.

Tacoma Arts Live CEO David Fischer said KING 5 viewers can enjoy a 20-percent discount off tickets by using the code KING5 when buying them online.

Full admission tickets include the tasting glass and eight tasting tokens. Each token can be exchanged for a four-ounce pour. For a list of participating breweries and tickets, visit the Brew Five Three website at tacomaartslive.org.

Sound & Sky runs from Aug. 11 to Aug. 13 at Chambers Creek Regional Park. To see the lineup of concerts including Spin Doctors, Firefall and Pure Prairie League. For more information and tickets to concerts - click here.

