Tacoma woman faces murder charge, additional arson charges

TACOMA, Wash. — A woman accused of starting a series of fires now faces a murder charge.

Sarah Jane Ramey, 42, was charged with first- and second-degree murder earlier in November. She's accused of a starting a fire that resulted in the death of James Elliott on Dec. 31, 2021.

Ramey faces an additional 17 counts of arson.

On Dec. 31, 2021, Tacoma Fire responded to 2 Rosemount Way. After knocking that fire down, they found Elliott dead inside. It was determined he died of smoke inhalation.

Originally the fire was determined to be accidental.

As Ramey was under investigation for a string of arsons, detectives found a checkbook with Elliott's name on it in Ramey's vehicle, according to probable cause documents. Additionally, three cards with Elliott's wife's name were found in a bag that belonged to Ramey.

During a search of the property along Rosemount Way, a police K9 trained to detect accelerants and search for ignitable liquids "alerted numerous times" around the home, according to probable cause documents.

A witness told ATF investigators that he first saw the fire under the porch. ATF concluded the fire was incendiary.

Cellphone data shows Ramey's phone in north Tacoma near the location of the fire when it occurred, according to probable cause documents. Based on the data, she stayed in the area for "several hours," left, and then came back for "several more hours."

Ramey was arrested after a series of arsons that occurred between Jan. 23-27 in Tacoma and Ruston. She was charged Feb. 2 and pleaded not guilty.