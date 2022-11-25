x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Tacoma

22 displaced after fire rips through Tacoma apartment complex Thanksgiving night

The Tacoma Police Department said many of the residents were not at home at the time of the fire.

More Videos

TACOMA, Wash. — Nearly two dozen people in Tacoma need a new home this Thanksgiving weekend after a fire ripped through their apartment complex Friday night.

Tacoma Fire Department crews responded to the fire around 9 p.m. at an apartment complex in the 3200 block of S. Mason Street. According to Tacoma fire, arriving crews were met with smoke and fire coming from the second and third-floor decks of one building.

>> Download KING 5+, our new Roku and Amazon Fire apps, to watch live coverage 24/7

The Tacoma Police Department said many of the residents were not at home at the time of the fire but said 22 people were displaced due to the damage. Six people are reportedly getting assistance from the American Red Cross.

Authorities have not yet shared any details on injuries.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

Download our free KING 5 app to stay up-to-date on news stories from across western Washington.

WATCH: KING 5's top stories playlist on YouTube

Related Articles

Before You Leave, Check This Out