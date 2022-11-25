22 displaced after fire rips through Tacoma apartment complex Thanksgiving night

The Tacoma Police Department said many of the residents were not at home at the time of the fire.

Example video title will go here for this video

TACOMA, Wash. — Nearly two dozen people in Tacoma need a new home this Thanksgiving weekend after a fire ripped through their apartment complex Friday night.

Tacoma Fire Department crews responded to the fire around 9 p.m. at an apartment complex in the 3200 block of S. Mason Street. According to Tacoma fire, arriving crews were met with smoke and fire coming from the second and third-floor decks of one building.

The Tacoma Police Department said many of the residents were not at home at the time of the fire but said 22 people were displaced due to the damage. Six people are reportedly getting assistance from the American Red Cross.

Authorities have not yet shared any details on injuries.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.