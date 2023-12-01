Tacoma 9-year-old making dinner to feed 150 people experiencing homelessness

This is the third time she's made dinner for people living on the street in her community.

Example video title will go here for this video

TACOMA, Wash. — For the third year in a row, Ella Bonds, a 9-year-old from Tacoma, is making dinner for people living on the street.

Ella’s mom said it started three years ago when she noticed people living in tents.

“Seeing all the tents and the homeless people out there she had questions. So when her [aunt] answered them, she realized she wanted to do something for them and make them a hot meal,” said her mom, Kiesha Martin.

The dinner is now an annual event and has grown each year. They fed 50 people in their first year and then 100 in the second year. Now, the goal is to not only cook a fresh, hot meal for 150 people, but also give them backpacks full of scarves and hats, plus a gift card to a restaurant for a second meal.

Her third event is scheduled for Sunday, January 15, and Ella is asking for donations to help accomplish this goal. People can donate here.

Ella said it feels good to make a difference.