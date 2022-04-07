Suspect arrested in Tacoma shooting that injured 4

The victims were taken to local hospitals and later released.

SEATTLE — A suspect has been arrested in connection to a Tacoma shooting that injured 4 people in early July.

On July 3, South Sound 911 received reports of a shooting in the area of 3300 S Asotin St., according to the Tacoma Police Department (TPD).

When officers arrived they found four gunshot wound victims. All the victims were taken to local hospitals and later released.

On Aug. 4 just before 2 p.m., officers were conducting surveillance near South 36th Street and South Alaska Street when they found a vehicle that a suspect in the shooting was inside, according to TPD.

Officers tried to stop the car, but it fled the scene. The vehicle led officers on a pursuit when officers conducted a PIT maneuver, causing the car to come to a stop. The suspect was taken into custody without incident.