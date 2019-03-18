The Islamic Center of Tacoma was packed Sunday night with people showing support for the Muslim community following the terror attacks in Christchurch, New Zealand.

One attendee told KING 5 he never would have expected to see the level of support that they did.

"It's just amazing," he said.

Masih Fouladi, the executive director of the Council on American-Islamic Relations in Washington, said he was pleased with all the support.

"So glad to see all of you have joined us to take action against this hateful, bigoted, white supremacist actions of ideology that none of us can tolerate in this country or anywhere in the world," he said.

On Friday, March 15, 50 people were killed in massacres at two mosques in Chirstchurch, New Zealand. The deadliest attack in New Zealand in modern history sparked an outcry of support for the Muslim community throughout the Puget Sound region.

In a statement, CAIR-WA said, “We grieve with our brothers and sisters in New Zealand tonight. This type of violent hate is unacceptable anywhere and particularly horrifying in a house of worship. No one should ever feel afraid while practicing their faith."

CAIR-WA says it is working with law enforcement, mosque leaders, and elected officials to ensure that places of worship are secure.

Monday evening, an interfaith prayer vigil and Anti-Islamophobia teach-in is scheduled for 7-9 p.m. at the Muslim Association of Puget Sound in Redmond.