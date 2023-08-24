Superheroes visit Mary Bridge Children's Hospital in Tacoma

The child life specialists at Mary Bridge believe it takes more than medicine to heal a child and they’re dedicated to engaging the kids with enriching activities.

Example video title will go here for this video

TACOMA, Wash. — Some young patients at Tacoma’s Mary Bridge Children’s Hospital got a surprise visit Thursday from some colorful characters who dropped in to brighten their day.

The hospital staff teamed up with their building facilities management to put a heroic twist on their regularly scheduled maintenance.

“The window washers were cool enough to work with us to dress up like superheroes and surprise the kids,” said Julie Hertzog, a child life specialist with Mary Bridge.

Window washers dressed as Spiderman and Captain Marvel dropped down to delight the kids and provide some much-needed joy during treatment. The superheroes interacted with the smiling kids through the sixth-floor windows and even touched hands through the glass.

“It’s so important for these kids to be seen and engaged beyond the medical treatment,” Hertzog said.

She said her child life team focuses on enrichment opportunities for their patients, and the heroic window washers were just the latest bright spot for the kids. Every summer the doctors and nurses take a field trip with some of the patients with blood disorders or a cancer diagnosis. An annual water blaster party lets kids be kids and have some fun getting wet with the medical teams that care for them. The fire department even joins the fun with their big red truck, and a dunk tank gives kids the chance to soak the staff.