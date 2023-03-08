Former Sonics player Shawn Kemp booked into Pierce County Jail on investigation of drive-by shooting

At around 2 p.m. Tacoma officers responded to a shooting at the Tacoma Mall. Police have not confirmed Kemp's involvement.

TACOMA, Wash. — Former Sonics player Shawn Kemp was booked into the Pierce County Jail Wednesday on investigation of a drive-by shooting.

The Pierce County Jail roster lists a Shawn Kemp with the same birthday as the former basketball player currently booked into the facility.

Kemp was a six-time NBA all-star and played for the Sonics from 1989 to 1997. He is also a prominent Seattle businessman, owning two cannabis stores, one in Belltown and the other in SODO.

Police responded to a shooting following an altercation between two groups of people at the Tacoma Mall around 2 p.m. on Wednesday. However, police have not confirmed whether or not this is the incident Kemp is believed to be involved with.

Police were called to the mall after reports of shots being fired between the two groups in two separate vehicles. One of the drivers fired off several rounds at the occupants of the other vehicle.

The victim vehicle fled the area, according to police.

Officers found the suspect who fired off the shots at Tacoma Mall property and detained him without incident.

A gun was recovered from the scene.

The 53-year-old suspect was booked into jail for drive-by-shooting.