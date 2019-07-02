Michelle Obama has rescheduled her book tour stop in Tacoma to Sunday, March 24 due to a snowstorm that’s in the forecast for this weekend.

Obama was set to speak at the Tacoma Dome on Friday during an event called “Becoming: An Intimate Conversation with Michelle Obama.”

A winter storm is expected to bring 4-8 inches of snow to the Puget Sound area between Friday and Saturday afternoon, including up to 5.5 inches to Tacoma.

A Tacoma Dome spokesperson said Thursday that the tour was postponed “out of an abundance of caution and concern for the safety of guests.”

All tickets that were purchased for the February show will be honored at Obama’s March event. No exchange is necessary, according to the Tacoma Dome.