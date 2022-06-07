Shooting in Tacoma leaves 14-year-old girl dead; community on edge

A local business owner says this latest shooting, while tragic, has become too common lately in this area.

Example video title will go here for this video

TACOMA, Wash. — Today was supposed to be a celebration for Ezell’s famous Chicken.

Instead, the company's CEO, Lewis Rudd, is explaining the death of a 14-year-old girl to his customers.

“On National Fried Chicken Day, I’m talking about a kid that died, senselessly,” Rudd said.

Police responded to calls of shots fired at 11:35 a.m. Wednesday on the corner of MLK Way and South 19th Street.

They learned that someone shot into a car while it was parked at the corner and stuck the 14-year-old female victim inside the vehicle. Someone then drove the car with the victim inside to the 1900 block of South Ainsworth Avenue.

First responders arrived at the location, but despite medical aid, the victim was pronounced dead.

Rudd has been serving his customers at Ezell’s Famous Chicken since 2011, and still remembers living through this level of violence before.

“To keep the guests coming in and out comfortable, and feeling secure, we hired security, it was that bad,” Rudd recalls. “Then things got better. Now I see the trend going negative again.”

Rudd says in past six weeks, there have been three separate shootings at this corner.

“A guy will be walking across the parking lot, and then another guy will walk in front of him, and then they’ll just have a shootout, right here,” he said.

This incident is Tacoma’s 25th homicide this year. In 2020 and 2021, the annual homicide rate was 32.

Rudd said his heart goes out to the to the family of the victim, and hopes Tacoma Police Chief Avery Moore will be able to combat the rising homicide rate. He also believes if the deeper issues aren’t addressed, the violence will only continue.

“I think economics has to do with it, I think education has to do with it, I think lack of opportunities has to do with it, and I think it’s not something that just happened two years ago. This is the result of something that’s been happening for decades,” Rudd added

In the meantime, Rudd said until he can promise his workers they will be secure and safe, he’s closing his restaurant.

“One day, when they’re comfortable coming back and we open up the place again, but until that comfort level is there, that security that they need to feel comfortable coming, we’re going to keep the store closed,” he said.