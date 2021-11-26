1 person shot in Tacoma Mall food court Friday night

Police said one person was shot at Tacoma Mall just after 7 p.m. Friday. There are no suspects in custody.

TACOMA, Wash. — Police are investigating a shooting at Tacoma Mall Friday night. The Pierce County Sheriff's Department said one person was shot inside the mall shortly after 7 p.m. and taken to the hospital. Their condition is not known.

The sheriff's department said it was not an active shooter situation. Tacoma Police Officer Gary Wurges said a fight in the Tacoma Mall food court escalated into gunfire. There are no suspects in custody.

Everyone inside the mall was locked down but has since been escorted out. The public is advised to stay away. It's unknown if Tacoma Mall will reopen Saturday.

TPD said, "All unaccompanied juveniles are being brought to the Tacoma Mall Transit Center, 2100 blk of S 48th St., to be picked up. The mall is closed."

More than 60 Pierce County deputies responded to the scene, along with units from Tacoma, Lakewood, Ruston, Puyallup, and Sumner police departments, transit police and the Washington State Patrol.

The shooting happened on Black Friday, which usually draws extra shoppers into stores. It's unclear how many people were inside the mall when the shooting occurred.

"We were a full house, had about a 20-minute wait and when we heard the shots, everybody crouched down and started crawling out the exit," said Danielle Tanaka, an employee at Kizuki Ramen in the Tacoma Mall.

“I was in the back just cooking, making orders and once I heard the first two shots go off, I ran to grab everybody. I started yelling, 'Get down, get down' and I actually had to pull people to the ground because they were still standing up walking around,” said Carlo Medina, an employee at the same restaurant. “People were definitely shocked, they were traumatized, there were people crying in the hallway.”

There was a shooting at the mall at 7:08 p.m. one victim has been found with a gunshot wound. Please stay away from the mall at this time. Deputies and officers from all over the county are assisting Tacoma Police actively search the mall. pic.twitter.com/x266EdQwnr — Pierce Co Sheriff (@PierceSheriff) November 27, 2021