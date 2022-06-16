Reduced toll rates for Tacoma Narrows Bridge expected by this fall

Transportation officials are planning to reduce toll rates for the Tacoma Narrows Bridge by Oct. 1.

Example video title will go here for this video

TACOMA, Wash — Editor's note: The above video originally aired Feb. 14, 2022.

The Washington State Transportation Commission is asking for the public's opinion this month on several proposed toll rate reductions for drivers using the Tacoma Narrows Bridge.

The commission said it plans to reduce toll rates for the bridge by Oct. 1 due to additional funding provided by the state Legislature.

Officials are considering three toll rate reduction options.

Option 1: Flat 75-cent toll rate reduction for only two-axle vehicles

Flat 75-cent toll rate reduction for only two-axle vehicles Option 2: Flat 75-cent toll rate reduction for all vehicles

Flat 75-cent toll rate reduction for all vehicles Option 3: Flat 75-cent toll rate reduction for two-axle vehicles, with a per axle multiplier applied for vehicles with three-plus axles (per current practice)

A commission meeting on July 19 and 20 will review public input alongside an updated financial analysis. Officials plan to select one of the toll reduction proposals before a final public hearing in late August. Two months later, the toll rates should take effect, according to the Washington State Transportation Commission.

The Washington State Legislature passed Senate Bill 5488 this year, paving the way for cheaper rates for drivers using the Tacoma Narrows Bridge. Legislators decided to fund the 2007 construction of the bridge without drawing from the pool of state tax money, according to the bill.

"In light of the maximum burden for bridge construction that was placed on Tacoma Narrows bridge toll ratepayers, there is no equitable reason that the burden of future debt service payment increases should be borne by these same toll ratepayers," legislators wrote in the bill.

Instead of raising the toll rates along the bridge, legislators said the state treasurer will make loan transfers to the Tacoma Narrows toll bridge account four times each year, beginning September 2022 and ending July 2032. The maximum amount of money that can be transferred to the account will be $130 million over the 10-year period, according to the bill.

Toll revenue funds 99% of Tacoma Narrows Bridge construction costs, interest payments and other debts, according to Washington legislators.

Citizens can vote on the three options by June 30, provide feedback online, send comments to transc@wstc.wa.gov, call the commission at 360-705-7070 or comment during a virtual public hearing in late August.