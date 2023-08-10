Puyallup Tribe, Kenmore Air open Ruston Way seaplane terminal

Public flights will begin Friday.

TACOMA, Wash. — A partnership between the Puyallup Tribe of Indians and Kenmore Air had its first official flight land at a new Ruston Way seaplane terminal.

Members of the Puyallup Tribal Council and Kenmore Air leadership touched down at the new terminal, and the first public flights will be available starting Friday. The new seaplane dock is located between the RAM Restaurant and Brewery on Ruston Way and the former C.I. Shenanigans restaurant.

"This is a fun day, a historic day. We're here to celebrate the opening of a first-of-its-kind business partnership: The Puyallup Tribe and Kenmore Air coming together to open this seaplane terminal,” said Puyallup Tribal Council Chairman Bill Sterud. "Not to brag, but we like to think big, we like to think out of the box, and you never know where we're gonna go. We're going up in the air now."

The 2023 scenic flight season will run through Oct. 15. Kenmore Air planes will take customers on a 20-minute flight over the South Sound, allowing passengers to catch aerial views of Mount Rainier, the Tacoma Narrows Bridge, Commencement Bay and Vashon Island. Flight season would then resume in April after the break, and could be expanded to include trips to the San Juan Islands and Victoria, B.C.

"We're so honored to be part of your big, audacious plans. ... We moved mountains to make this happen,” said David Gudgel, president of Kenmore Air.

Tickets for future flights can be purchased at kenmoreair.com.