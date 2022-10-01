Police investigating homicide in Tacoma

A woman called 911 and said she was driving a man with a gunshot wound but her car broke down. Officers were able to find the man but he later died at the hospital.

TACOMA, Wash. — Tacoma police are investigating a homicide that took place early Saturday morning near downtown.

A woman called 911 at around 2:08 a.m. Saturday and said she was driving a man who had been shot but her car broke down at the 1400 block of St. Paul Avenue.

Officers found the victim and started life saving measures, however he later died at the hospital.

The caller left before police got to the scene, according to the Tacoma Police Department.

Detectives and crime scene technicians are investigating. Anyone with information about the crime is asked to call Crime Stoppers are 1-800-222-TIPS.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.