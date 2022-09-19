At least 9 stores broken into early Monday morning in Tacoma

Investigators are now trying to figure out who’s responsible.

TACOMA, Wash. — Broken glass and boarded storefronts greeted customers trying to do some shopping around Tacoma Mall on Monday.

“This is actually the second one we’ve seen,” said Tacoma resident Graison Calbert. “We drove by down the street and also saw another one and we were talking about it coming over here…”

Nine different stores were burglarized early Monday morning, all within walking distance of each other and Tacoma Mall.

“That’s shocking because I’ve never heard anything like that happening here before,” said Anastaiia Frolova, who came to shop at one of the stores that was burglarized.

Some stores still tried to do business as best they could.

World Market on Tacoma Mall Boulevard served customers by providing curbside pickup, but shoppers still left with a feeling of unease after seeing the damage.

“It’s definitely something that you have to become more acclimated to, which is not a good feeling on the inside,” Calbert said. “You want to feel clean and happy, but when you see glass all over, you have to dodge glass in the parking lot, that’s not fun for us, that’s not fun for anyone that’s trying to enjoy their day.”