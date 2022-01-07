Judge finds Pierce County sheriff violated condition of release, imposes $100,000 bail

A Kitsap County judge found Ed Troyer violated the condition of release for two charges he will go to trial for in October.

TACOMA, Wash. — Pierce County Sheriff Ed Troyer was ordered to post $100,000 bail after Kitsap County Judge Jefferey Jahns determined he violated the condition of release in connection to two criminal charges.

During a hearing Friday, Jahns said the court did not trust Troyer to adhere to the condition of release in the future. He also said he has concerns for the safety of Sedrick Altheimer, a Black newspaper carrier suing Troyer and Pierce County over a confrontation in January 2021.

The state Attorney General's office filed the motion to revoke Troyer's condition of release in June, during which time it was argued the sheriff did not keep his distance from Altheimer. The Attorney General's office argued that Troyer violated his release following allegations that the sheriff followed Altheimer on several occasions while he was driving his paper route and flashing his lights. The motion came after an anti-harassment order against Troyer was filed and upheld.

During the hearing, Troyer's attorney John Sheeran said the judge was trying to humiliate the sheriff by having him arrested if he didn't post bail.

Under the new conditions of release, Troyer must strictly adhere to an anti-harassment order filed on behalf of Altheimer. Additionally, Troyer or a third party cannot keep Altheimer under surveillance.

Troyer, who has pleaded not guilty, faces a charge of false reporting and a charge of making a false or misleading statement to a public servant following the Jan. 27, 2021 incident.

Troyer called a department line used by law enforcement to gather routine information and requests and said multiple times that Altheimer threatened to kill him, according to probable cause documents.

Troyer was formally charged by the Washington State Attorney General Bob Ferguson's office following a months-long investigation.

During Ferguson's investigation, officers said Troyer told them Altheimer did not make any threats and he did not observe any weapons on him once they arrived at the scene.