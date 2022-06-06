Anti-harassment order against Pierce County sheriff upheld

Sheriff Ed Troyer is not permitted to be within 1,000 feet of Sedrick Altheimer, a Black newspaper carrier currently suing the Pierce County deputy.

Example video title will go here for this video

TACOMA, Wash. — Editor's note: The above video on an anti-harassment order filed against Sheriff Ed Troyer originally aired May 23, 2022.

An anti-harassment order against Pierce County Sheriff Ed Troyer was upheld in District Court on Monday.

Troyer must stay at least 1,000 feet away from Sedrick Altheimer's residence and workplace, as well as avoid any contact with Altheimer. The order was extended Monday through June 6, 2023.

Altheimer, a Black newspaper carrier, filed a lawsuit last year seeking $5 million in damages against Troyer over an incident that occurred on Jan. 27, 2021. On that day, Troyer called a department line used by law enforcement to gather routine information and requests and said that he “caught” Altheimer in his driveway and “he just threatened to kill me,” according to probable cause documents.

Because of Troyer's call, more than 40 officers initially rushed to his location, according to probable cause documents. Ultimately, 14 officers arrived at the scene.

A temporary anti-harassment order was granted to Altheimer against Troyer in late May, requiring the Pierce County sheriff to stay at least 500 feet away from Altheimer.

Troyer's attorney provided a statement to KING 5 following the filing of the initial anti-harassment claim, which in part read:

"Sheriff Troyer has not done anything to warrant the court entering an anti-harassment order."