New regulations on puppy sales pass Pierce County Council

Council members say these regulations bring transparency to puppy sales, but others are concerned the regulations only apply to the county's single puppy shop.

PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — The Pierce County council voted on a series of regulations designed to curb puppy mills during Tuesday’s meeting.

The regulations forbid pet shops in unincorporated Pierce County to sell dogs younger than eight weeks old and require pet stores to get their dogs from an organization licensed by the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

If they buy from an individual, that person must be in compliance with the state’s laws on dog breeding.

Councilmember Jani Hitchen, who spearheaded the initiative, says that the new laws make sure customers aren’t swindled, and the puppies are safe.

“If you go to buy an animal or a pet, you want to know where it came from,” Hitchen said. “You want to know it’s as healthy as possible, and you want to know how much it’s going to cost.”

Only one business in Pierce County, Puyallup’s Puppyland, would be impacted by these new regulations.

Washington also banned any new pet stores from selling puppies in the state.

Given the circumstances, councilmember Dave Morell raised concerns that the pet shop is being unfairly targeted.

“This is one pet store in Pierce County we’re doing this to,” he said. “Granted, this is for all pet stores, but there’s only one pet store we’re addressing here.”

Hitchen says that she understands the pet shop’s position, and the regulations were adjusted to make sure Puppyland stays open.

But she also says that the regulations signal a new day for Pierce County when it comes to puppy sales.

“People want to be able to buy a puppy from a store, but to do it and to make sure the animals coming in are treated humanely, and transparency is happening about where the animals are coming from, how they’re treated, and their price,” she said. “Those three things were unclear, now they must be clear before people buy animals.”