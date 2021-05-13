Pierce County leaders celebrate move to Phase 3 of Washington's reopening plan

State lawmakers have welcomed the move, and say that this is the kind of equitable approach is what is needed to move the state forward.

TACOMA, Wash. — During a press conference Thursday afternoon, Governor Jay Inslee announced every county will be moved to Phase 3 in the state's Roadmap to Recovery plan starting next Tuesday.

The governor’s announcement means that restaurants, gyms, and places of worship in Pierce County will now be allowed to open up their indoor capacities to 50%, and 50 people will be allowed at outdoor gatherings, while indoor gatherings are capped at ten people.

The announcement was widely welcomed by Pierce County, which has struggled to keep case numbers and hospitalizations down. Pierce County leaders previously expressed frustration with the reopening plan after Governor Inslee announced a pause earlier in May. The two-week halt prevented several counties from rolling back to Phase 2, which Pierce County leaders claimed was unfair.

But lawmakers say the move to Phase 3 gives people a chance to breathe and shows them that by working together, the county can move forward.

“While we had some hiccups along the way, so many of us are doing our part to reduce the number of cases in Pierce County,” Washington State Senator T’wina Nobles said. “I think folks will be inspired and motivated and hopeful and will continue to get those vaccines.”

Governor Inslee also stated that Washington will now be shifting its focus to vaccinations instead of restrictions, an approach that’s left the business community fatigued after months of lockdowns.

“When we roll back, we’re shutting down restaurants who are really doing their level best to meet the standards and exceed the standards, and they’re doing a really good job on their part, but they’re the ones who get penalized when we roll back,” Tacoma Mayor Victoria Woodards explained.

Lawmakers also say Inslee shifting the focus from restrictions to vaccinations allows for more hope of a return to a life many want to get back to.