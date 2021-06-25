Pierce County gets ready for sweltering weekend heat

Some Pierce County residents say they've never experienced heat like the triple-digit temperatures forecasted for this weekend.

ORTING, Wash. — Scoop, There It Is in Orting has some tasty options to help you get through these hot days.

“Every person that’s come up here, they’re like, ‘Prepare to be busy!’ and we’re like, oh yeah, for sure!” said Amber Fairbanks, manager of Scoop, There It Is.

As a Graham native, Amber says she’s never seen Pierce County get this hot.

“Honestly, the heat that’s coming up is insane, I’ve never experienced anything like this,” she said.

But this ice cream shop is handing scoops of cool relief for Orting residents.

“We have a massive stock of ice cream ready for the weekend,” Fairbanks said “We got the A/C going, that’s for sure.”

But in case you can’t make it out for a scoop, Pierce County has other ways to bring some relief to people this weekend.

Cooling centers have opened in cities throughout the county, and Pierce Transit is offering people rides. The county issued a burn ban that goes into effect on Friday, which means no outside burning or land clearing.

Emergency crews are on standby to deal with any potential fires, and authorities warn that if you do decide to grill this weekend, be careful.

“If you’re going to be barbequing, propane burning, charcoal briquettes, be smart,” advised Steve Goodwin, Battalion Chief of Orting Valley Fire and Rescue. “Move them away from anything that’s going to catch on fire. Have a garden hose standing nearby. When it’s this hot with this low humidity, things catch on fire faster than we’ve ever seen.”