Pierce County Council wants investigation into Sheriff Troyer's 911 call on newspaper carrier

The Pierce County Council chair asked staff to find someone to conduct an independent investigation after a controversial 911 call by the sheriff.

TACOMA, Wash. — The Pierce County Council has requested an independent investigation after Sheriff Ed Troyer came under fire for calling 911 about a Black newspaper carrier in January.

Pierce County Council Chair Derek Young directed council staff Tuesday to begin the process of finding someone to conduct the investigation.

The investigation timeline depends on the proposal presented to the council, according to a council spokesperson.

As reported in The Seattle Times, Troyer called 911 on Jan. 27 and told the dispatcher a man parked in front of his house “threatened to kill him,” which was a statement he later retracted when speaking with the Tacoma Police Department.

The 911 call led to more than 40 officers from multiple agencies rushing toward the scene.

The man Troyer called about was Sedrick Altheimer, a Black newspaper carrier on his morning route.

In a statement released last week, Troyer said he stands by his original recorded statement to dispatch and that he is “committed to policing that is transparent, accountable to its citizens, and administered free of racial bias.” Troyer also said he feels his actions were in line with those standards.